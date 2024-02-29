NEXT Weather: Chilly morning gives way to mild Thursday afternoon

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. forecast from Feb. 29, 2024

MINNEAPOLIS — We'll warm back up to above-average temperatures Thursday.

The day's forecast high is 50 degrees. A wind shift will invite a warm southerly wind in, and there will be more sunshine with some clouds in the morning.

Each day will get warmer until Monday, with the warmest being Sunday afternoon. We finish the week around 58 and then jump into the 60s on both weekend days. Sunday may have enough oomph for 70, which is record warmth.

WCCO

We will keep an eye on Sunday night into Monday. This is our next storm system to track across the area. Right now it looks to lean on the side of rain and potentially a thunderstorm. There may be some snow on the back side with colder air.

Temperatures return to the 40s after that system moves through for the first few days of next week.