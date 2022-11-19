Watch CBS News
NEXT Weather: Bitter cold, windy Saturday

By Mike Augustyniak

NEXT Weather: Morning report
NEXT Weather: Morning report 04:14

MINNEAPOLIS -- It's still November, but if you're going outside, you'll need to dress for January-like weather.

Feels-like temperatures will be in the single digits on Saturday due to the wind. The state is under an extremely cold air mass, which means we'll be feeling the coldest air since March. 

The winds will change directions on Sunday for more typical temperatures; they'll reach the 30s, where they'll stay for most of the week.

Overnight, the northern Twin Cities area could see a light dusting of snow, but it'll stay under an inch. Roads could still be slick early in the morning.

Mike Augustyniak
Director of Meteorology Mike Augustyniak was drawn to Minnesota by a love of active weather, and the opportunity to forecast for some of the most weather-savvy television viewers in the country.

First published on November 19, 2022 / 9:00 AM

