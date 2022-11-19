NEXT Weather: Bitter cold, windy Saturday

MINNEAPOLIS -- It's still November, but if you're going outside, you'll need to dress for January-like weather.

Feels-like temperatures will be in the single digits on Saturday due to the wind. The state is under an extremely cold air mass, which means we'll be feeling the coldest air since March.

The winds will change directions on Sunday for more typical temperatures; they'll reach the 30s, where they'll stay for most of the week.

CBS

Overnight, the northern Twin Cities area could see a light dusting of snow, but it'll stay under an inch. Roads could still be slick early in the morning.