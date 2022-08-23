NEXT Weather: Another beautiful day Tuesday, rain arrives Wednesday

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesota's weather forecast is starting to sound like a broken record, but changes are on the way.

Tuesday will be another beautiful day, with highs in the 80s across the state and low humidity.

Temperatures will be similar on Wednesday, but dew points will be noticeably higher. There will be a chance of rain up north in the morning hours, and the Twin Cities could see some showers in the afternoon and evening hours.

There's a slight chance of more rain Thursday morning, but it should clear up early. With a high of 80 expected, it'll be a great day for the Minnesota State Fair to get started.

Highs will stay in he 80s for the next several days. There's another chance of rain on Saturday.