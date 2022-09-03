Watch CBS News
Next Weather: Back-to-back Top 10 Weather Days this weekend

By Mike Augustyniak

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- This weekend will see back-to-back Top 10 Weather Days!

Saturday morning is starting out cool, thanks to a drop in dew points after a sweltering Friday. The dew points will stay low throughout the weekend, bringing in crisp, fall-like air.

As the day continues, Saturday's high will reach the mid-70s, which is average for this time of year. Temperatures will cool down even more in the evening, and Sunday they'll get back up to around 76 degrees in the metro area.

Labor Day also looks to be a beautiful day, though it'll be a bit warmer.

Afterwards, it'll start to warm back up again, with 90-degree days possible later in the week.

First published on September 3, 2022 / 8:51 AM

