NEXT Weather: Rain possible Sunday afternoon, #Top10WxDay on Monday

MINNEAPOLIS -- Things will turn gloomy and possibly rainy Sunday afternoon, but we've got a #Top10WxDay on tap for Monday.

Sunday will start out clear, and with a high of 61 in the Twin Cities, it'll be suitably springlike. After lunch, however, a very narrow line of light, spotty storms will stretch from the northeast to the southwest.

Easter Sunday starts with a little sunshine and a mild breeze. A few showers are possible this afternoon/evening. It will be more dry than wet today. Have a fantastic day. @wcco #mnwx pic.twitter.com/6xZRgDmTyX — Joseph Dames (@JosephForecast) April 9, 2023

After that, though, it will be mostly sunny for most of the week, and temperatures will climb. Monday is #Top10WxDay, with sunny skies and highs in the upper 60s.

Tuesday through Friday, temperatures will be in then 70s, with Wednesday likely approaching 80.

Things will cool down next weekend, but just to about average temperatures.