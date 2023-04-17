NEXT Weather: Windy, mild Monday before midweek rainy stretch

MINNEAPOLIS -- It'll be a windy, mild Monday in Minnesota, and we're looking at several chances for rain later in the week.

The Twin Cities could see wind gusts up to 40 mph to start the work week, along with a high of 48 and partly cloudy skies. It'll be sunnier in western Minnesota, and most of the state will top out in the 40s.

Wisconsin, meanwhile, is in for more heavy snow Monday morning, with much of the state under a winter storm warning through 10 a.m.

Tuesday will be a few degrees warmer in the Twin Cities, with highs in the mid-50s. The wind will also be calmer.

Wednesday kicks off a three-day stretch of potential rain, but we'll dry out in time for the weekend.