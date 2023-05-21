NEXT Weather: Another warm, sunny day in Twin Cities, with hazy skies up north

NEXT Weather: 7:30 a.m. report from May 21, 2023

MINNEAPOLIS -- Sunday's going to be another beautiful day in Minnesota.

High temperatures across the state will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s. The Twin Cities should peak right around 78. Winds will be light, and there will be plenty of sunshine.

CBS News

The one element keeping Sunday from being a perfect day will be hazy skies in central to northern Minnesota due to smoke in the upper atmosphere. No air quality alert is in effect, but you will notice the haze if you're outside.

The next couple of days will be even warmer, though wind speeds will pick up on Monday.

A cold front will come through Wednesday, dropping temperatures into the lower 70s. It will also bring the possibility of spotty showers and storms.