NEXT Weather: Another chilly day before warming trend kicks in

MINNEAPOLIS -- Twin Cities residents are waking up to feels-like temperatures in the teens on Tuesday, but a warming trend is on the way.

After a chilly start, highs on Tuesday will be a few degrees warmer than the day before. The metro should reach 42, which is well below average for this time of year. At least there will be plenty of sunshine.

CBS

A major warming trend kicks in Wednesday, nudging highs into the upper 40s. By Thursday, temperatures will jump to the 50s, and we'll be in the 60s on Friday.

Over the weekend, the Twin Cities could see highs in the 70s. There's a chance of evening rain showers and thunderstorms on Sunday.