NEXT Weather Alert: Storm system could bring strong winds, hail

MINNEAPOLIS -- Saturday is a NEXT Weather Alert day as two systems will move through the state, bringing strong winds and the possibility of hail.

A first line of morning storms come in from the Dakotas. It'll fall apart around noon, but could still bring some sprinkles to downtown Minneapolis.

Then in the afternoon and evening, the cells will be more severe due to the daytime heat. They could move in after 2 p.m. and produce heavy rain, hail, wind, and potentially tornado warnings. However, the risk will diminish after sunset.

The marginal risk for severe weather extends all the way up to the northern part of the state, though the slight risk for severe weather is concentrated in southern Minnesota.

Low pressure and a cold front will move through on Sunday. Temps will be in the 70s, but some storms could still pop up, mainly in the south and east.

Low pressure and a cold front will move through on Sunday. Temps will be in the 70s, but some storms could still pop up, mainly in the south and east.

Conditions dry out on Monday, and there will be a nice stretch of summer weather with highs in the lower 80s.