Red Flag Warning in effect for 3 northern Minnesota counties over fire risk conditions

NEXT Weather: 9 a.m. forecast from May 29, 2023

MINNEAPOLIS -- The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for three counties in northern Minnesota, effective through 8 p.m. Monday.

The NWS says conditions in Cook, Lake and St. Louis counties are favorable for fires to spread quickly and easily get out of control. Those conditions include low humidity, high wind gusts, and dry fuels like grass.

"Any spark could become a wildfire under Red Flag conditions," DNR wildfire prevention supervisor Allissa Reynolds said.

The DNR said people in those aforementioned counties should not burn fires and should also check any recent burning they may have done to ensure the fire is totally out.

Closer to the Twin Cities, an air quality alert has been issued, which will stretch until 8 p.m. as well.

State officials say sunny skies, warm temperatures, and low humidity will create conditions where pollutants can create ground-level ozone. Ozone will be highest in the afternoon and early evening. Air quality levels are expected to be unhealthy for sensitive groups.

"Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution such as outdoor burning," the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency advised. "Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible."