NEXT Weather Alert issued as several rounds of severe storms move in

Sunday morning begins with a chance of rain, but the severe weather threat is for the afternoon and evening hours.

Expect scattered showers and storms on Sunday and Monday. Some could be severe, so WCCO is issuing a NEXT Weather Alert for Sunday and a potential alert for Monday.

WCCO

The greatest chance for severe storms is across southwest Minnesota (level 3 of 5) later Sunday with wind, hail and tornadoes possible. Severe weather threat is 2 out of 5 for the metro area and bulk of the state.

Even non-storm winds will be strong with gusts up to 35 mph.

The added clouds knock highs back into the 70s.

WCCO

Monday's round of severe storms is a 2 out of 5 threat for southeastern Minnesota, but things could change depending on how Sunday's storms turn out.

Things look to dry up by Tuesday afternoon after 1-2 inches of rain.

We'll be on the cool side through mid-week with highs in the 60s, but reach the 70s again Thursday and Friday.