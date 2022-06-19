Next Weather Alert: Dangerous heat and humidity on Sunday, Monday

MINNEAPOLIS -- Sunday is the first of back-to-back Next Weather Alert days as Minnesota endures dangerous heat and humidity.

It's also the start of a heatwave, as the Twin Cities will see temperatures in the 90s for three straight days. Sunday's high will be 96, with a feels-like temperature of 101 when you factor in the humidity. An excessive heat warning will go into effect at 1 p.m. Sunday and stay in effect until 1 a.m. Tuesday.

It gets hot in the upper Midwest-- we get it; but, this won't be the typical #MNwx #WIwx heatwave. Here's a look at how hot it will feel in various cities around the region today & tmro. Stay safe, stay hydrated, and stay w/@WCCO @RileyOConnorwx, @WCCOShaffer @LisaMeadowsCBS & me pic.twitter.com/imslokkQZM — Mike Augustyniak (@MikeAugustyniak) June 19, 2022

Things won't cool down much overnight, with the metro staying near 80 through Monday morning. Temperatures will climb even higher after that, with the Twin Cities set to hit 99 degrees. It'll feel more like 107 with the humidity. Some isolated storms will be possible late in the day.

Tuesday's high will be 92, though the humidity won't be as intense.

On Wednesday, temperatures drop into the 80s, but after that, they'll jump right back into the 90s for a stretch.