NEXT Weather Alert: Another brutally cold day, with wind chill warnings in parts

MINNEAPOLIS -- Another brutally cold day is on tap for Monday. WCCO meteorologist Riley O'Connor says there's a wind chill advisory through 10 a.m. Monday, and a wind chill warning for northwestern Minnesota until noon.

In fact, temperatures Monday should stay at or below 5 degrees. That puts the state around 20-25 degrees below average.

O'Connor says it will remain cold for the rest of the week, and Tuesday morning is currently expected to be possibly the coldest of this current stretch. We'll be slightly warmer by mid-week, with no real threat of snow on the horizon.

By next weekend, we'll see highs in the 20s again. Here's a map that might give you a ray of hope:

One positive, however, is that we'll be seeing more sunshine.

Because of the wind chill advisory, O'Connor says we're in NEXT Weather Alert mode until later Monday morning.