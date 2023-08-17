NEXT Weather: Air quality alert in effect for all of Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 4:30 a.m. report from Aug. 17, 2023

MINNEAPOLIS -- Thursday will be cooler and mostly sunny with lower humidity, but an air quality alert is in effect for the entire state of Minnesota.

The air quality is expected to worsen throughout the day as smoke from Canadian wildfires makes its way into the state. Southern and western Minnesota are expected to reach orange air quality levels, while much of eastern Minnesota -- including the Twin Cities -- and up north may be in the red. That alert will be in effect through 11 p.m. Friday.

WCCO

The high in the Twin Cities will be around 78 degrees, with wind gusts up to 25 mph. Friday will be a few degrees warmer and still mostly sunny.

A heatwave starts Saturday, with temperatures climbing above 90 and staying there through at least the middle of next week.