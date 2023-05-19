NEXT Weather: Air quality alert expires Friday morning, with nicer weather ahead

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. forecast from May 19, 2023

MINNEAPOLIS -- An air quality alert that was issued for the entire state of Minnesota over drifting wildfire smoke expires at 6 a.m. Friday morning.

"A band of very heavy ground-level smoke from wildfires in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan is currently moving along a cold front in northwestern Minnesota," the MPCA said in a release. "The smoke will continue to move south and east and eventually impact the entire state of Minnesota. The smoke should clear rapidly overnight into Friday morning."

Residents had been advised to reduce outdoor physical activity.

After the alert expires, you can expect things to stay dry on Friday, with a mix of clouds and sun, according to WCCO meteorologist Riley O'Connor. However, it will remain reasonably cool.

Temperatures will rebound over the weekend, with highs in the 70s and sunny skies on tap.

"This weekend looks like one of the nicest in quite a while. Warm, sunny and pleasant," O'Connor said.

Next week looks to be even warmer, with high temperatures approaching and possibly exceeding 80 degrees. There are a few minimal shower chances, but overall it's a fairly quiet pattern.

O'Connor said it is possible that smoky skies may return.