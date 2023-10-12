Watch CBS News
NEXT Weather: After quiet start to Thursday, wind and rain to roll in

By Adam Del Rosso

MINNEAPOLIS — Clouds are moving into place Thursday morning, allowing for a milder start, especially south.

Showers slide into far southern Minnesota by lunchtime and into the Twin Cities Thursday evening, around 7 p.m. Wind picks up through the day, too, with gusts up to 30 mph.  

Steady rain picks up overnight into Friday, with the heaviest late Thursday night into Friday morning, before wrapping up Saturday morning.

The Twin Cities can expect 2-3 inches of accumulation.

Rain will struggle to make it into far northern Minnesota.

As for temps, it stays cool with highs generally in the 50s, but cooler Friday as rain and wind keep us in the 40s.

Adam Del Rosso

Born and raised in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, weather has been a passion for Adam for as long as he can remember! Whether it was thunderstorms or winter storms, Adam has always been geeking out. After earning his meteorology degree from Penn State, he made his way to the Ohio Valley to forecast for WTOV.

