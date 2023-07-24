NEXT Weather: After air quality improves, dangerous heat in store this week

MINNEAPOLIS -- An air quality alert remains in effect for parts of Minnesota Monday, and dangerous heat is in store later in the week.

The air quality alert affecting the Twin Cities expired at 6 a.m., while central and northern Minnesota will be under an alert until 6 p.m.

A weeklong streak of highs above 90 starts Monday, and it's only going to get hotter as the week goes on. On Wednesday and Thursday, highs will be close to 100 degrees. Dew points will reach oppressive ranges by midweek as well.

The Twin Cities have had 15 90-plus degree days so far this year, and this week could raise that number to 20. In an average year, the metro sees 13 such days. The record was set in 1988, when there were 44 days with highs above 90.

In anticipation of this week’s HOT temps, here are a few stats on Mpls/St. Paul 90+ days:

— We’re at 15 now, but could be at 20 by the end of the week

— avg. for the summer is 13

— record is 1988 with 44 pic.twitter.com/MjOg6k6X3Z — Heather Brown (@heatherbrown21) July 24, 2023

Isolated storms are possible Monday and later in the week.