NEXT Weather: Above-average warm weekend ahead

MINNEAPOLIS -- Temperatures will warm up throughout the day on Saturday, making it a perfect day to head outside.

This warm-up is thanks to an air mass that's pushing out the cooler air in Minnesota. Highs are expected to hit 34 degrees on Saturday and 37 on Sunday.

It'll be warm overnight too, with temps in the 30s.

January is the thick of winter, but some warmer days tend to sneak their way in. According to NEXT Weather Meteorologist Joseph Dames, it's not uncommon to see temperatures in the 40s; 2012 saw a 52-degree day.

We have a stretch of warm January days coming. We may even float above freezing until Tuesday night (unlikely). ♨️



I pulled some of the warmest January temperatures going back to 2011...most years tend to have a few 40-degree days. 2012 hit 52!! @WCCO #MNwx #Minneapolis pic.twitter.com/Kv0Ucei19P — Joseph Dames (@JosephForecast) January 14, 2023

The next storm system will likely move in on Monday, bringing rain that could turn into a snowy mix on Tuesday morning.