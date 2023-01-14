NEXT Weather: Above-average warm weekend ahead
MINNEAPOLIS -- Temperatures will warm up throughout the day on Saturday, making it a perfect day to head outside.
This warm-up is thanks to an air mass that's pushing out the cooler air in Minnesota. Highs are expected to hit 34 degrees on Saturday and 37 on Sunday.
It'll be warm overnight too, with temps in the 30s.
January is the thick of winter, but some warmer days tend to sneak their way in. According to NEXT Weather Meteorologist Joseph Dames, it's not uncommon to see temperatures in the 40s; 2012 saw a 52-degree day.
The next storm system will likely move in on Monday, bringing rain that could turn into a snowy mix on Tuesday morning.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.