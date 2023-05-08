Watch CBS News
Weather Forecast

NEXT Weather: Above average highs on Monday, rain possible later on

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 4:30 a.m. report from May 8, 2023
NEXT Weather: 4:30 a.m. report from May 8, 2023 02:26

MINNEAPOLIS -- Monday will kick off a week of above average temperatures, but there will be several chances for rain in the coming days as well.

Much of the state could see some fog early Monday, but once that clears out, a beautiful day is on the way. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s, with the Twin Cities topping out right around 70.

67a71ce2266f6147ee24f70a9255b986.jpg
CBS News

There's a chance for spotty isolated showers and thunderstorms in the evening and overnight hours.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be even warmer, and temperatures will stay above average all week.

Rain could return Thursday, and scattered storms will be possible throughout the weekend.

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on May 8, 2023 / 5:44 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.