NEXT Weather: Above average highs on Monday, rain possible later on

NEXT Weather: 4:30 a.m. report from May 8, 2023

NEXT Weather: 4:30 a.m. report from May 8, 2023

NEXT Weather: 4:30 a.m. report from May 8, 2023

MINNEAPOLIS -- Monday will kick off a week of above average temperatures, but there will be several chances for rain in the coming days as well.

Much of the state could see some fog early Monday, but once that clears out, a beautiful day is on the way. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s, with the Twin Cities topping out right around 70.

CBS News

There's a chance for spotty isolated showers and thunderstorms in the evening and overnight hours.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be even warmer, and temperatures will stay above average all week.

Rain could return Thursday, and scattered storms will be possible throughout the weekend.