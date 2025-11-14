Why Minnesota food shelves say the shutdown's impacts are far from over

The federal government shutdown is over, and SNAP benefits are back for the more than 400,000 Minnesotans who rely on them – but Twin Cities food shelves say the impact on them is far from over.

In Eagan, The Open Door Food Shelf is preparing to provide emergency help Saturday to nearly 500 households. The additional service began Nov. 1 when SNAP funding paused, but will continue each Saturday through the month of November.

"There is not enough support for people in our community that need it," said The Open Door Executive Director Jason Viana. "The shutdown has changed things in a similar way to how the pandemic changed things."

Viana says since the shutdown, appointment wait times have increased by an additional week-and-a-half, with families now waiting 6 ½ weeks to access services. Thanks to an outpouring of donations, The Open Door can provide "go bags" of food to anyone who stops in, but the increase in appointment time is seen as a negative lasting impact of the government shutdown.

"This current situation – this crisis that was created, it seems to have ended. I would more likely say it's been paused," Viana said. "We need the government to make a long-term funding agreement to remove the uncertainty. I think what a lot of our families are feeling is that people don't care."

At SACA Food Shelf in Anoka County, leaders are wondering how they'll meet the increased need. By October, they'd already had nearly 5,000 more visits – all with less food to give away. Year over year, they've been able to give nearly 200,000 fewer pounds of food.

"There's so many people coming in – people we haven't seen for years," said SACA Co-Director Dave Rudolph. "We have a finite amount of food – we just have to make sure that we have enough for everybody."

Both food shelves say a long-term federal plan to address hunger is needed.

"It's all needed – it really helps. People have stepped up, community has stepped up, but we need more," Rudolph said.