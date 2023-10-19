NEXT Drive: No injuries in crash, car fire on 35E in Maplewood

Watch CBS News
By Steve Swanson

MAPLEWOOD, Minn. — No one is hurt after a vehicle crashed and erupted into flames early Thursday morning on Interstate 35E in the Twin Cities, but it will likely lead to lengthy delays for morning commuters.

MnDOT cameras captured the fire in the northbound lanes of the interstate near Roselawn Boulevard in Maplewood.

As of 6:30 a.m., crews are working on putting out the fire, and MnDOT officials say drivers can expect a delay of up to an hour.

