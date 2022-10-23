NEXT Drive: Multi-vehicle crash injures 2 on I-94

Watch CBS News
By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A multi-vehicle crash injured two people Saturday night on eastbound Interstate 94 in St Paul.

The crash happened shortly before 7 p.m. near exit 235 on I-94 in St. Paul. According to Minnesota State Patrol, four vehicles were involved.

Two were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

First published on October 22, 2022 / 8:57 PM

