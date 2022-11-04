Watch CBS News
Local News

NEXT Drive: 2 crashes on I-169 in Plymouth

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Drive: 2 crashes on I-169 in Plymouth
NEXT Drive: 2 crashes on I-169 in Plymouth 00:25

PLYMOUTH, Minn. -- A couple crashes on Interstate 169 have slowed some traffic in Plymouth Friday morning. 

The incidents occurred near I-169 and Bass Lake Road. There was an accident with an injury in the northbound lanes. 

Then, there was a southbound "gawker" crash, believed to be minor. 

As of 7 a.m., the northbound lanes have been cleared. The southbound lanes are expected to be clear at 7:15 a.m. 

Details are limited, so check back for more. 

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on November 4, 2022 / 7:01 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.