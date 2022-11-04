NEXT Drive: 2 crashes on I-169 in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH, Minn. -- A couple crashes on Interstate 169 have slowed some traffic in Plymouth Friday morning.

The incidents occurred near I-169 and Bass Lake Road. There was an accident with an injury in the northbound lanes.

Then, there was a southbound "gawker" crash, believed to be minor.

As of 7 a.m., the northbound lanes have been cleared. The southbound lanes are expected to be clear at 7:15 a.m.

Details are limited, so check back for more.