NEXT Drive: 2 crashes on I-169 in Plymouth
PLYMOUTH, Minn. -- A couple crashes on Interstate 169 have slowed some traffic in Plymouth Friday morning.
The incidents occurred near I-169 and Bass Lake Road. There was an accident with an injury in the northbound lanes.
Then, there was a southbound "gawker" crash, believed to be minor.
As of 7 a.m., the northbound lanes have been cleared. The southbound lanes are expected to be clear at 7:15 a.m.
Details are limited, so check back for more.
