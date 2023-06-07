Newly-released video shows wolves "fishing" in northern Minnesota

VOYAGEURS NATIONAL PARK, Minn. -- Newly-released video from the Voyageurs Wolf Project shows wolves catching fish in northern Minnesota.

Researchers say wolves were first recorded "fishing" back in 2017 and at the time it was considered a rare event. However, a yearslong study later determined that the behavior is quite common and is likely a widespread occurrence.

According to the study, wolves fish at night from April through June, when fish in Minnesota swim upstream and are actively spawning. Wolves choose shallow waters of creeks, rivers and streams - oftentimes below beaver dams where fish tend to bunch up.

Anglers, don't worry about competition. Wolves were found to catch mainly sucker fish, which are not popular among those who fish.

The Voyageurs Wolf Project is a University of Minnesota research project. The project uses GPS tracking collars and trail cameras for an unparalleled look into how wolves relate to their surroundings.