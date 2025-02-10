New program to help Minnesota communities impacted by cannabis prohibition

When can recreational cannabis businesses open in Minnesota?

MINNEAPOLIS – The Minnesota Office of Cannabis Management announced Monday the launch of a $1 million program to help communities who's economic and social landscapes were negatively impacted under cannabis prohibition policies.

The CanRenew program was established by the Minnesota Legislature in the 2023 cannabis bill. It aims to help projects addressing multiple needs including economic development, public health, violence, youth development and civil legal aid.

According to the Minnesota Office of Cannabis Management, the grants will be awarded to eligible organizations for investments in communities where long-term residents are eligible to be social equity applicants. The grant funds are not intended to support cannabis business operations.

"This grant program is a significant step toward the OCM's aim to establish an inclusive and equitable cannabis ecosystem that creates possibilities for marginalized groups and those affected by the war on drugs," said Eric Taubel, OCM interim director.

Grant awards for the first round of funding will range from $50,000 to $200,000 per project.

Organizations eligible to receive grants include nonprofit organizations, Tribal organizations, educational institutions, units of local government, private businesses, community groups, and partnerships between different types of organizations.

Organizations interested in CanRenew grants must submit a written application to the Minnesota Office of Cannabis Management. Selected grantees/awardees will be announced in spring of 2025.

"Launching these grant programs is another milestone in fulfilling the social equity commitments established in Minnesota's cannabis law," said Jess Jackson, OCM's director of social equity.

CanRenew grants will have a one-year grant period, with a start date of approximately June 30, 2025.