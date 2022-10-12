New fall festival Rhythm & Brews this Sunday in Brooklyn Center

A new fall festival combines our love of music and a nice cold beer. Rhythm and Brews celebrates all things fall in the Midwest.

Rhythm & Brews is this Sunday, Oct. 16 at Heritage Center in Brooklyn Center, from 1p.m. to 5 p.m..

Tickets are $35 in advance online or $40 at the door. That includes unlimited drink samples.

Proceeds benefit M Health Foundation.

Click here for more information.