Watch CBS News
Links & Numbers

New fall festival Rhythm & Brews this Sunday in Brooklyn Center

/ CBS Minnesota

A new fall festival combines our love of music and a nice cold beer. Rhythm and Brews celebrates all things fall in the Midwest.

Rhythm & Brews is this Sunday, Oct. 16 at Heritage Center in Brooklyn Center, from 1p.m. to 5 p.m..

Tickets are $35 in advance online or $40 at the door. That includes unlimited drink samples.

Proceeds benefit M Health Foundation. 

Click here for more information.

First published on October 12, 2022 / 3:29 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.