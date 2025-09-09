School bus involved in crash on I-35W in New Brighton

Students standing on highway after 35W school bus crash in New Brighton

Students standing on highway after 35W school bus crash in New Brighton

Students standing on highway after 35W school bus crash in New Brighton

A school bus was involved in a crash on a highway in the northern Twin Cities metro Tuesday morning, traffic cameras show.

The crash occurred on Interstate 35W at County Road 10 in New Brighton, Minnesota.

Minnesota Department of Transportation cameras showed the bus colliding with another vehicle that had slowed down due to traffic. Both vehicles then hit the median.

Video showed students standing on the side of the highway after exiting the bus.

Minnesota Department of Transportation

WCCO is working to learn more about the crash. This story will be updated.