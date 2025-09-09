Watch CBS News
Twin Cities News

School bus involved in crash on I-35W in New Brighton

By
Anthony Bettin
Digital Producer, CBS Minnesota
Anthony Bettin is a web producer at CBS Minnesota. He primarily covers breaking news and sports, with a focus on the Minnesota Vikings.
Read Full Bio
Anthony Bettin

/ CBS Minnesota

Students standing on highway after 35W school bus crash in New Brighton
Students standing on highway after 35W school bus crash in New Brighton 01:35

A school bus was involved in a crash on a highway in the northern Twin Cities metro Tuesday morning, traffic cameras show.

The crash occurred on Interstate 35W at County Road 10 in New Brighton, Minnesota.

Minnesota Department of Transportation cameras showed the bus colliding with another vehicle that had slowed down due to traffic. Both vehicles then hit the median.

Video showed students standing on the side of the highway after exiting the bus.

slack-imgs.jpg
Minnesota Department of Transportation

WCCO is working to learn more about the crash. This story will be updated.

Anthony Bettin

Anthony Bettin is a web producer at CBS Minnesota. He primarily covers breaking news and sports, with a focus on the Minnesota Vikings.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue