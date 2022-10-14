New book "A Walk to the Store" details experience of girl who witnessed George Floyd's killing

MINNEAPOLIS – Eleven-year-old Judeah Reynolds is ready to tell her story.

More than two years after she witnessed the murder of George Floyd firsthand, Reynolds has published a children's book detailing the encounter.

"A Walk to the Store" shares what brought Reynolds to Cup Foods that day, her emotions watching Floyd's murder and her struggles to comprehend what happened in the weeks to follow.

"This book is all about a movement," said co-author Sheletta Brundidge, who herself has authored several books. "It's not about the sadness she experienced, or the tragedy, but how she turned that into triumph. She took a walk. She walked to the store, she walked away from the store. She is walking into her destiny, and her purpose."

On Friday, Reynolds read the book front of friends, family and students at Josie R. Johnson Montessori.

A Walk to the Store

Following the reading, students released a balloon in honor of Floyd, who would have turned 49 on Friday.

"I hope [these students] learn to be brave, and strong, and follow your passion," Reynolds said.

At the end of the book, notes from a mental health specialist instruct parents on how to navigate traumatizing situations with their children.

"Judeah is showing everybody that you don't have to be a Rhodes scholar," Brundidge said. "You can be just a kid on the wrong block, at the right time. Experience something and tell your story to the world."

Reynolds and Brundidge donated copies of the book to students following the reading, along with a $1,000 dollar check to the school.