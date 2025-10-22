4 years on, the search for Bemidji's Nevaeh Kingbird continues

Wednesday marks four years since 15-year-old Nevaeh Kingbird vanished from Bemidji, Minnesota.

Her disappearance led the state to launch its largest-ever search for a missing Indigenous girl.

"I am hoping that this year is the year that makes a difference," said Ana Negretti, with Minnesota's Missing and Murdered Indigenous Relatives Office (MMIR). "Nevaeh was No. 12 on her volleyball team. I know that she loved her culture, her language, a breakfast burrito from a local place in Bemidji."

Navaeh Kingbird WCCO

Negretti calls Kingbird's mother, Teddi Wind, a fierce and relentless advocate.

"She's a constant voice for her daughter, making sure that her daughter is not forgotten," Negretti said.

Earlier this year, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children released an age progression photo of what Kingbird could look like now at age 19.

Detective Sgt. Dan Seaberg with the Bemidji Police Department says he works weekly on her case.

"Four years later, we're still following up on leads. We actually just last week did another search of a wooded area near where she was last seen," Seaberg said. "It's going to take somebody knowing something and coming forward with that information."

An age progression photo of Nevaeh Kingbird, age 19. NCMEC

Now, investigators are hoping a $10,000 reward will provide more incentive. The state's MMIR office launched the reward program earlier this year and says over a dozen cases are eligible, including Kingbird's.

"We don't want these families to suffer and not have answers," said Negretti. "We're going to keep pushing and fighting and supporting them."

"It could be very important if it generates any new leads into Nevaeh's whereabouts," said Seaberg.