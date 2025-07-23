Watch CBS News
Reward program launched to help missing and murdered Indigenous relatives cases in Minnesota

By
Aki Nace
Minnesota's Missing and Murdered Indigenous Relatives Office is launching a tip program to help advance their investigations.

The Gaagige-Mikwendaagoziwag Reward Fund Tip Program will offer rewards of up to $10,000 for any information that meaningfully advances eligible MMIR investigations, the office says.

Funds for the program come from sales of MMIR license plates and individual donations. The license plates were introduced in February 2024 and by the end of the year, 3,477 had been sold.

The fund has over $91,000, according to a 2024 report by the MMIR office. 

In 2024, the office says 716 Indigenous people were reported missing in Minnesota. While Indigenous women account for 1% of the state's population, 10% of missing women last year were Indigenous. 

This story will be updated. 

