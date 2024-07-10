Netflix releases "Receiver" featuring Minnesota Vikings star Justin Jefferson

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Vikings fans seeking an offseason fix now have some relief, as Netflix's "Receiver" docuseries featuring Justin Jefferson was released Wednesday.

All eight episodes of the series are now out. It follows Jefferson and four other pass catchers through the 2023 NFL season.

Fans can expect to see Jefferson struggle through his first major injury, deal with backup quarterback play after Kirk Cousins' own injury and, hopefully, talk about his contract negotiations with the Vikings. The show also apparently tackles Jefferson's issues with addiction... to candy.

The show also follows Davante Adams, George Kittle, Deebo Samuel and Amon-Ra St. Brown. All five attended a premiere for the series in Los Angeles Tuesday night. Jefferson's fellow Vikings receiver Jordan Addison, who caught 10 touchdowns in his rookie season, was also at the premiere.

There's another Vikings receiver in the mix in Netflix's series, too — Hall of Famer Randy Moss serves as the narrator.

The series is a follow-up to last year's "Quarterback," which featured Cousins, Patrick Mahomes and Marcus Mariota.

Hopefully "Receiver" will be enough to tide Vikings fans over until the regular season starts on Sept. 8.

The Vikings signed Jefferson to the highest non-quarterback contract in NFL history this offseason, locking him in as a weapon for quarterback of the future J.J. McCarthy.

Jefferson is entering his fifth season in the NFL. He's been to three Pro Bowls and, in 2022, was named Offensive Player of the Year and first-team All-Pro in addition to finishing fifth in MVP voting.