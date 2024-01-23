Minnesota Vikings Jordan Addison, Ivan Pace Jr. make PFWA All-Rookie team

MINNEAPOLIS — Two Minnesota Vikings were named to the Pro Football Writers of America's All-Rookie team.

Wide receiver Jordan Addison and linebacker Ivan Pace Jr. made the list, which the PFWA announced Tuesday.

The Vikings drafted Addison 23rd overall out of USC last year. He rewarded them with 70 catches for 911 yards and 10 touchdowns, despite playing with backup quarterbacks for more than half the season. Addison was the fourth receiver off the board last April and had more yards and TDs than any of those taken above him. None of them made the All-Rookie team, either. The other receiver the PFWA honored was Puka Nacua, a fifth-round pick who had 105 catches for 1,486 yards (both NFL rookie records) and six touchdowns for the Los Angeles Rams.

Pace went undrafted out of Cincinnati and signed with the Vikings. He started 11 games in his rookie season and played in all 17, logging 102 total tackles, an interception, a forced fumble and 2.5 sacks. Pace's fellow linebackers on the All-Rookie team are Jack Campbell, a first-round pick by the Detroit Lions, and Byron Young, a Rams' third-rounder.

Pace was the only undrafted player to make the team.

The Houston Texans rostered the PFWA's picks for Rookie of the Year on both the offensive and defensive side: quarterback C.J. Stroud and defensive end Will Anderson Jr. Stroud was named overall Rookie of the Year.

Only one Viking in history has been named PFWA's overall Rookie of the Year — wide receiver Sammy White in 1976. Randy Moss (1998), Adrian Peterson (2007) and Percy Harvin (2009) were all named Offensive Rookie of the Year.