Watch CBS News
Twin Cities News

Nelson's Ice Cream in Stillwater celebrates 100 years in business

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Nelson’s Ice Cream in Stillwater celebrates 100 years in business
Nelson’s Ice Cream in Stillwater celebrates 100 years in business 00:39

STILLWATER, Minn. – I scream, you scream, we all scream for 100 years of Nelson's Ice Cream!

The iconic Stillwater shop is celebrating its centennial birthday. Its doors first opened in 1923, when it was initially known as Seven Corners Grocery Store.

They offered several items, including ice cream and the first pasteurized milk in the area.  

530p-sotvo-nelsons-100-wcco3ets.jpg
CBS

WCCO News asked the current owner, Daved Najarian, what the secret is behind their long-lasting business.

"I think keeping it kind of a family affair is the secret, obviously, and the fact that it's ice cream. Who doesn't like ice cream?" Najarian said.

In 2014, Nelson's expanded and opened a second location on Snelling Avenue South in St. Paul.

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on May 21, 2023 / 6:55 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.