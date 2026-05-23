Negotiations break down between Chisago County employees and county

Talks between Chisago County, Minnesota, employees and the County broke down on Saturday after over 18 hours of mediation, according to the Teamsters Local 320.

In a statement released Saturday, the union representing the county's employees alleges the County "repeatedly stalled discussion and continued moving the goal posts rather than working toward a meaningful resolution."

"Once again, the Union's negotiating committee worked to be creative, answered every question the County had, explored every option, and turned over every stone to find a path to end this strike," said Amy Perusse, a business agent for Teamsters 320.

Nearly 170 employees went on strike earlier this month, telling WCCO at the time it's over their health insurance premiums. According to a press release from the union, employees want to leave the County health insurance plan and transition to a Teamsters Union health plan.

Negotiations between the two sides have been taking place since Oct. 2025.

The county alleges on its website that the Teamsters Union had not raised the proposal of employees moving from the county's health plan to the union's plan before April 30, 2026. The county also says on its website, "The County remains willing to contribute toward employee premiums at the same level provided at all County employees, up to the full cost of the Teamsters plan premiums but not exceeding the actual premium amount."

Strikers say they will take the weekend off before returning to the picket line on Tuesday.