Chisago County employees go on strike, with health insurance a major sticking point

After a long negotiation period, nearly 170 employees in Chisago County, Minnesota, went on strike Tuesday.

This comes after the county and Teamsters Local 320 — the union that represents workers from the county government center and health and human services sector — both filed for unfair labor practices against each other.

Those on the picket line tell WCCO at this rate, it's over their health insurance premium. Strikers aren't only outside the county government center building in Center City, but they're also picketing across town.

Union officials say they have been negotiating since last fall, and after an all-day mediation session Friday, they called the talks "one-sided."

WCCO

County officials said they have contingency plans in place if workers decide to walk off the job. County administrator Chase Burnham said the county plans to close the North Branch Health and Human Services Building and consolidate to one location, adding critical services will still be available either at the Government Center or through a mobile van.

"It makes us feel unrespected. We don't have a choice," said Troy Davidsavor, who works in the county's zoning office. "They're trying to raise our deductibles without bringing pay to the table or fixing that. We ended up trying to shop our own insurance, being a consumer of our own product."

The county says it respects the right of employees to engage in a lawful strike.

This story will be updated.