Nebraskan semi driver killed in central Minnesota crash

HUTCHINSON, Minn. — A truck driver from Nebraska was killed when his semi rolled and crashed in central Minnesota early Tuesday, authorities said.

The 67-year-old from Lincoln, Nebraska, was heading north on Highway 15 in Hutchinson when he lost control around a curve, the Minnesota State Patrol said.

The truck left the road, rolled and hit a tree. The patrol said the crash was fatal and there were no other vehicles or people involved. It happened around 12:45 a.m.

There was snow and ice on the highway at the time, the patrol said.

The driver has not yet been publicly identified.