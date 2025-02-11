Nebraskan semi driver killed in central Minnesota crash
HUTCHINSON, Minn. — A truck driver from Nebraska was killed when his semi rolled and crashed in central Minnesota early Tuesday, authorities said.
The 67-year-old from Lincoln, Nebraska, was heading north on Highway 15 in Hutchinson when he lost control around a curve, the Minnesota State Patrol said.
The truck left the road, rolled and hit a tree. The patrol said the crash was fatal and there were no other vehicles or people involved. It happened around 12:45 a.m.
There was snow and ice on the highway at the time, the patrol said.
The driver has not yet been publicly identified.