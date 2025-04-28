Man from Nebraska struck, killed while walking on highway in Twin Cities

How to prep for severe weather, and more headlines

A Nebraska man was struck dead by a driver while walking on a highway in a western Twin Cities suburb Monday morning.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the 83-year-old man was on Highway 55 near Revere Lane when he was hit by a driver going west in a Ford Mustang. It happened just after 5:30 a.m.

The man was hospitalized and later died, the patrol said. The Mustang's driver, a 48-year-old Elk River, Minnesota man, was treated at the scene for injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

The roadway was closed for about two hours while authorities worked the scene.

The crash is under investigation. The pedestrian has not been publicly identified.