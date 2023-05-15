Nearly two dozen car windows smashed on south Minneapolis street

MINNEAPOLIS -- There will be quite a few angry car owners in south Minneapolis when they wake up Monday morning.

WCCO photographer Nick Boeke checked out the area of the 3200 block of Garfield Avenue and found about 20 vehicles with smashed out windows.

There is a lot of glass on the ground next to the damaged vehicles, but no information from police yet.

