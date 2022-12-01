Watch CBS News
Twin Cities News

Nearly 3,000 tickets, 200 tows in Minneapolis on 2nd night of snow emergency

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Hundreds of Twin Cities residents hit with hefty snow emergency tickets
Hundreds of Twin Cities residents hit with hefty snow emergency tickets 02:11

MINNEAPOLIS -- The second night of Minneapolis' snow emergency was even costlier for the city's drivers than the first.

City officials say overnight between Wednesday and Thursday, 2,967 tickets were issued and 192 cars were towed. The night before, 770 tickets were issued and 220 vehicles were towed.

St. Paul has not yet reported the second night's numbers, but on the first night, the capital city issued 849 tickets and towed 251 vehicles.

MORE: Don't get your wallet plowed during snow emergencies

Both of the Twin Cities, along with several other metro communities, issued snow emergencies after Tuesday's snowfall, which left between 7 and 9 inches in most spots.

St. Paul's snow emergency lasts until 9 p.m. Saturday. For the full rules, click here. Minneapolis' parking rules can be found here.  

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on December 1, 2022 / 10:30 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.