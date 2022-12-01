Nearly 3,000 tickets, 200 tows in Minneapolis on 2nd night of snow emergency

MINNEAPOLIS -- The second night of Minneapolis' snow emergency was even costlier for the city's drivers than the first.

City officials say overnight between Wednesday and Thursday, 2,967 tickets were issued and 192 cars were towed. The night before, 770 tickets were issued and 220 vehicles were towed.

St. Paul has not yet reported the second night's numbers, but on the first night, the capital city issued 849 tickets and towed 251 vehicles.

Both of the Twin Cities, along with several other metro communities, issued snow emergencies after Tuesday's snowfall, which left between 7 and 9 inches in most spots.

St. Paul's snow emergency lasts until 9 p.m. Saturday. For the full rules, click here. Minneapolis' parking rules can be found here.