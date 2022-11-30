Hundreds of cars ticketed, towed in St. Paul on 1st night of snow emergency

Don't get your wallet plowed during snow emergencies

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A lot of drivers in St. Paul woke up to bad news Wednesday morning.

After Tuesday's snowfall, the capital city declared a snow emergency, restricting street parking so crews could plow.

City officials say hundreds of scofflaws got their comeuppance for parking violations -- 849 vehicles were ticketed and 251 were towed.

St. Paul's snow emergency lasts until 9 p.m. Saturday. For the full rules, click here.

Many other cities, including Minneapolis, declared snow emergencies following Tuesday's storm. WCCO has reached out to Minneapolis officials for numbers on their violations.

Tuesday's storm brought anywhere from 7 to 9 inches of snow to parts of the Twin Cities.