Watch CBS News
Twin Cities News

Hundreds of cars ticketed, towed in St. Paul on 1st night of snow emergency

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Don't get your wallet plowed during snow emergencies
Don't get your wallet plowed during snow emergencies 02:11

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A lot of drivers in St. Paul woke up to bad news Wednesday morning.

After Tuesday's snowfall, the capital city declared a snow emergency, restricting street parking so crews could plow.

City officials say hundreds of scofflaws got their comeuppance for parking violations -- 849 vehicles were ticketed and 251 were towed.

MORE: Don't get your wallet plowed during snow emergencies

St. Paul's snow emergency lasts until 9 p.m. Saturday. For the full rules, click here.

Many other cities, including Minneapolis, declared snow emergencies following Tuesday's storm. WCCO has reached out to Minneapolis officials for numbers on their violations.

Tuesday's storm brought anywhere from 7 to 9 inches of snow to parts of the Twin Cities.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on November 30, 2022 / 1:10 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.