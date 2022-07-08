Cold Spring plans to honor officer killed in line of duty 10 years ago with memorial

COLD SPRING, Minn. -- It's been nearly 10 years since Officer Tom Decker was shot and killed in the line of duty.

On November 29, 2012, Decker was responding to a welfare check outside Winners Bar in Cold Spring, when he was ambushed and killed in the parking lot. A person of interest in his death died by suicide in 2013, and the investigation was closed in 2018.

"He was always the one who wanted to help people and I think that's what people will remember him by," said Rosella Decker, Tom Decker's mom.

She said her son's dream job was to become a police officer in Cold Spring.

"When he was a little kid he got lost once in Crossroads and a police officer came and sat with him until his sister came and found him. And that must have made a very big impression on him," said Rosella Decker.

Nov. 29 will mark 10 years since Decker, a father of four, was shot and killed outside Winners Bar. It's a day Rosella Decker will never forget. These days she often visits her son's gravesite in St. Nicholas.

"They ask- how do you feel? There are no words for it," said Rosella Decker. "It could be just like yesterday, you know."

It's the way many people still feel. Including Paul Waletzko.

"I thought we could do more. I thought Tom deserved more and I thought the town of Cold Spring deserved more," said Waletzko.

Waletzko has an idea for a permanent memorial: A 4-foot statue that would sit on a granite base, much like memorials found in other cities.

It would be placed in front of city hall. And it would honor not only Officer Decker but all law enforcement officers who serve the community.

"Yes, it is a memorial for Officer Decker and his sacrifice but also a big thank you and community thank you to those serving and putting their lives on the line," said Waletzko.

The goal is to raise $60,000 but in a short amount of time they've already raised nearly $30,000. It's a testament to the support the city has shown the Deckers. When people see the memorial, Rosella Decker hopes they think of her son and others who've put on the uniform.

"That cop has family, and wife, and children. He's just there to help and to keep people safe," said Rosella Decker.

Organizers are hoping to have enough money raised to build the memorial by Nov. 29, the 10 year anniversary of Officer Decker's death. They have a GoFundMe page set up and donations can also be made through Granite Bank in Cold Spring.