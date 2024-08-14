Maple Grove police search for missing teen Nathaniel Chambers

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. — Authorities in Maple Grove are asking for the public's help in finding a missing teenager.

Nathaniel Chambers, 17, hasn't been seen since Sunday, when he left his home on the 7000 block of Carey Lane around 7 p.m., police say.

Maple Grove police say he was riding a red mountain bike when he left.

He's described as 6-foot-3, weighs roughly 128 pounds and has dark curly hair. Authorities do not know what he was wearing when he left his home.

Maple Grove Police Department

Police say there's no indication that he is in immediate danger, but his family is concerned due to his extended absence.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Maple Grove Police Department at 763-494-6100.