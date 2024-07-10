Watch CBS News
Roadway to MSP Airport reopens after investigation into suspicious item

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — A major roadway to the Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport temporarily closed Wednesday evening while police investigated a suspicious item.

MSP Airport Police shut down inbound traffic after officers found a suspicious item on the north end of Terminal One, causing significant traffic backup.

Around 6:20 p.m. the airport announced the investigation was complete and the roadway reopened, along with all areas of ticketing and baggage claim.

Police did not say what they found.

