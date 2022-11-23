MSP Airport expecting 35,000 travelers the day before Thanksgiving

MINNEAPOLIS – Experts think travel this Thanksgiving week will be close to pre-pandemic levels.

AAA predicts nearly 55 million Americans will head out to see family and friends during the holiday.

Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport projects 35,000 people will fly out Wednesday.

"Arrive early, at least two hours before domestic, three hours for international," said Jeff Lea with the Metropolitan Airports Commission.

Experienced travelers like Kati Quigg from Faribault also have advice to share.

"Having like that inch of … patience, not getting too short with everyone, because everyone's at the airport and just you don't want to ruin your trip before it even begins," Quigg said.

Quigg says the long check in and security lines can be unpredictable.

"Morning is a big wave, especially the day before Thanksgiving," he said. "Don't be fooled if someone tells you, 'I went to the airport and it wasn't very busy,' because within an hour that could change," Lea said.

Picking up from the airport can get very crowded, too. The best way to handle it, according to MSP, is wait in the cellphone lot, then meet your passenger either at the arrival level or the departure level, whichever is less crowded.

"If you're changing from like climates, like a coat to take off and sweatshirts because it gets cold on the plane, but layers are key," Quigg said.

As busy as MSP expects to be, the roads are going to be even more busy.

AAA says roughly 90% of travelers go by car, and the best time to leave is early in the morning.