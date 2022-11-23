Watch CBS News
Local News

MSP Airport expecting 35,000 travelers the day before Thanksgiving

By David Schuman

/ CBS Minnesota

MSP Airport expecting 35,000 travelers the day before Thanksgiving
MSP Airport expecting 35,000 travelers the day before Thanksgiving 01:42

MINNEAPOLIS – Experts think travel this Thanksgiving week will be close to pre-pandemic levels.

AAA predicts nearly 55 million Americans will head out to see family and friends during the holiday.

Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport projects 35,000 people will fly out Wednesday. 

"Arrive early, at least two hours before domestic, three hours for international," said Jeff Lea with the Metropolitan Airports Commission.

Experienced travelers like Kati Quigg from Faribault also have advice to share.

"Having like that inch of … patience, not getting too short with everyone, because everyone's at the airport and just you don't want to ruin your trip before it even begins," Quigg said.

a8418cde732d674e012a2df6af518476.jpg
CBS News

Quigg says the long check in and security lines can be unpredictable.

"Morning is a big wave, especially the day before Thanksgiving," he said. "Don't be fooled if someone tells you, 'I went to the airport and it wasn't very busy,' because within an hour that could change," Lea said.

Picking up from the airport can get very crowded, too. The best way to handle it, according to MSP, is wait in the cellphone lot, then meet your passenger either at the arrival level or the departure level, whichever is less crowded.

"If you're changing from like climates, like a coat to take off and sweatshirts because it gets cold on the plane, but layers are key," Quigg said.

As busy as MSP expects to be, the roads are going to be even more busy.

AAA says roughly 90% of travelers go by car, and the best time to leave is early in the morning.

David Schuman
screen-shot-2022-06-08-at-4-11-24-pm.png

David joined the WCCO team in April 2020, previously working at CBS 58 in Milwaukee. Prior to that, he worked in Las Vegas. While there, David covered several stories in the national spotlight, including the October 1 mass shooting and political visits from President Barack Obama and candidates Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton.

First published on November 22, 2022 / 10:42 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.