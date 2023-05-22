Watch CBS News
MSHSL lifts suspensions for top boys prep golfers

By Ren Clayton

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesota's top ranked prep golfer and four other high school boys golfers have had their Minnesota State High School League suspensions lifted.

WCCO's Ren Clayton reports MSHSL has reversed its decision after suspending the boys last week for playing too many elite tournament rounds, going over the allowed limit.

Jake Birdwell, the state's No. 1 prep golfer, Andrew and Collin Ramos, Sam Udovich and one other boy were suspended. The boys' parents said last week they had documentation showing the boys were approved to play, and that they were pursuing legal action to have the suspensions lifted.

The MSHSL's lawyer sent a letter saying in part: "Student athletes who applied for and were approved to participate in non-MSHSL events in the spring of 2023 have not violated Bylaw 207 and are, therefore, eligible for varsity competition…"

Ren Clayton
web-ren-clayton.jpg

Ren Clayton grew up in Minneapolis as a true sports fanatic. He especially loves watching the Olympics, the Masters Tournament, and the World Series.

First published on May 22, 2023 / 12:10 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

