Boy's high school golfers fighting suspension for playing too many elite tournament rounds

MINNEAPOLIS -- Jake Birdwell is the number one ranked prep golfer in Minnesota. But right now, he's a player without a competition.

"We followed all the rules," said the junior at Spring Lake Park High School. "We did everything they told us to do and now they totally changed up on their word and suspended us. So, it's shocking."

This week, the Minnesota State High School league suspended Birdwell and four other boys golfers for two weeks. The league says they played too many elite tournament rounds, going over the allowed limit. But their parents have documentation that they were approved to play.

"The fact that I've submitted 11 of these documents and they've been approved every single time, with clarification of how many rounds and how many holes, and with the comments back from them that this counts as one event is unbelievable," said Tim Ramos, the father of Andrew (#5th ranked) and Collin, both who were suspended by the league.

When contacted for comment, the Minnesota State High School League said they can't comment on eligibility issues.

A goal of traveling is college exposure. Birdwell is already committed (Illinois), but others, like sophomore defending AA state champion Sam Udovich, is not. Friday, Udovich played round one of another elite tournament in Virginia. He found out about his suspension on the way to the airport -- and had to decide whether or not to go ahead and play.

"I feel extremely bad for these kids that aren't able to play these tournaments now, and potentially in the future because this is the gateway to playing high-level golf in college," said Ramos.

"Top golfers play AJGA, all this type of stuff," said Birdwell who is on pace to return from his suspension before the section tournament, as it currently stands. "I've never heard of people getting suspended for doing that."

The parents of all five golfers are pursing legal action to have the suspensions lifted.