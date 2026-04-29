Here's how air quality in Minnesota compares to other areas across the country

The American Lung Association just released their annual State of the Air report and its not exactly good news for Minnesota.

"Unfortunately, the scores we've been seeing the last few years have really been pretty bad. And it's really kind of been a downward trend the last several years," said Jon Hunter, senior director of healthy air solutions with the American Lung Association.

Across the country, more than 152 million Americans — or 45% — are living with unhealthy levels of air pollution.

In the 2026 State of the Air report, the ALA says the Twin Cities metro ranks 39th worst in the nation for short-term particle pollution. We're also 57th worst in the nation for ozone pollution — both of which cause lung irritation.

"The more we have those kind of hot, sunny days, the more likely we are to see ozone pollution form, what a lot of people think of as smog, if you will," Hunter said. "On top of that, we've had these waves of wildfire smoke come in from often from pretty far away."

Though that smoke has been widespread and more common the last few summers, Hunter said it's not all bad news. Duluth and the Arrowhead are on the top 25 cleanest list for year-round particle pollution — sitting at number 18.

However, anywhere we smell smoke, he said it's taking a toll, especially on kids.

"The fine particle pollution is small enough that it travels through the lung linings into the blood and can kind of course throughout the body, so it's associated with heart disease, with problems in the brain, with other organs throughout the body," said Hunter.

And with another active wildfire season expected, Hunter said now is the time to start taking action.

"We can be thinking about how do we create clean air spaces inside our homes to be ready for when that comes. That can be changing out furnace filters. You can also be thinking about portable air filters."

Hunter recommends wearing an N95 mask outside on smoky days.

If you want to learn more about the air quality in your county, you can find the full report here.