Minnesota agency pledges air quality monitoring improvements after Smith Foundry dispute, report says

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) says it's working to improve air quality monitoring following a state review stemming from a dispute over reported violations at a Minneapolis metal foundry.

The Office of the Legislative Auditor review began in November 2023 after a Minnesota lawmaker reached out with concerns about the agency's oversight of the Smith Foundry, including the MPCA's response to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency finding the foundry released twice the amount of air emissions allowed.

The MPCA questioned the EPA's methods in coming to that conclusion, and state officials said in 2023 they did not see any state or federal violation of air quality standards.

The office, which released the findings of their review Friday, said the MPCA and EPA analyzed foundry emissions using different methods and data, which led to two different conclusions about the foundry's compliance with air quality standards.

According to the office, the MPCA received 18 complaints between 2018 and 2023 referencing noxious fumes coming from the facility, but the MPCA only documented one-third of the complaints.

Since the EPA's finding, the MPCA has allegedly increased its air quality monitoring in the area near the foundry.

Officials say the MPCA has received state funding for a mobile air monitoring trailer and five more air-toxin monitoring sites in Hennepin, Olmstead, Ramsey and Washington counties.

The state agency is allegedly talking with the EPA about better information sharing regarding compliance and enforcement work with nearby facilities, and says it will join the federal agency during its inspections.

The office says the MPCA also plans to update its complaint-tracking system and request emissions and operational data during facility inspections.

The Smith Foundry in June 2024 agreed to shut down its furnace and casting process as part of a settlement with the EPA. The foundry said it would convert to a metal finishing facility, which was expected to reduce emissions.

Before the settlement, nearby residents had called for the foundry's closure, saying its emissions were putting their health in danger.

Note: The video above originally aired on Feb. 7, 2024.