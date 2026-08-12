Former Mounds View High School teacher federally indicted with coercion, enticement of underage student

A former Twin Cities high school teacher was federally indicted Thursday for allegedly grooming an underage student.

Ted Bennett, who taught at Mounds View High School for 27 years, faces one count of coercion and enticement of a minor. The 58-year-old also faces charges in Ramsey County of criminal sexual conduct and tampering with a witness.

Ramsey County court records state Mounds View police were called to the school on Nov. 10, 2025, three days after two of the victim's friends first reported Bennett's alleged misconduct to school officials.

The U.S. Department of Justice says text messages showed Bennett groomed and communicated with the victim between Jan. 1, 2025 and Nov. 11, 2025. He also repeatedly offered the student alcohol and drugs, and engaged in sexual activity with the student at least once, the DOJ said.

Bennett resigned from Mounds View High School. He made his first appearance before a federal judge on Monday.

In May, Gov. Tim Walz signed legislation making grooming a felony in Minnesota.

Sexual Assault Resources

General Sites for information related to sexual assault and resources throughout Minnesota:

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If you know of a child who may have been a victim of exploitation, call the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 or visit the website.