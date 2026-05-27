Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz signs law making grooming a felony

Gov. Tim Walz on Wednesday signed a bill into law that makes grooming a felony in Minnesota, legislation introduced after a WCCO investigative series.

According to the governor's office, the bill "appropriates funding for investigative staffing costs related to the student maltreatment program and establishes the criminal offense of grooming."

It all started with Hannah LoPresto, who told WCCO about her experiences being groomed and sexually assaulted by her high school band director.

LoPresto's goal was to change laws and protect kids from the behavior. She says working on the legislation — which passed unanimously in the House and Senate — helped her.

Hannah LoPresto WCCO

"I think it also really helped me to have somewhere to put all of my energy and difficult feelings of what happened to me, and the fact that there were no charges, it gave me a very positive outlet, a place to put that energy and pour it into something good and meaningful," LoPresto said.

The law includes other protections like training on grooming for mandatory reporters.

The bill was one of 14 signed into law by the governor Wednesday, including an appropriations update to the new fraud watchdog Office of Inspector General, upgrades to improve "outdated human services technology" as well as a phase-out of the state Department of Natural Resources' electronic licensing system.

Sexual Assault Resources

General Sites for information related to sexual assault and resources throughout Minnesota:

General Sexual Assault Websites: